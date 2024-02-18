John Francis Doogan & Matthew Crossan reflect as Donegal League advance in Oscar Traynor Cup

The Donegal League sealed their place in the next round of the Oscar Traynor Cup after a 4-3 aggregate victory over the Inishowen League.

The first leg had finished 3-2 to the Donegal League and it was them who took the lead in the second leg through Eddie O’Reilly.

Tommy McMonagle levelled the tie up for Inishowen but they couldn’t find a winner to bring the game to extra time and it was Donegal who advanced to the next round.

After the game, Chris Ashmore spoke with Donegal League boss John Francis Doogan…

Chris, also got the thoughts of Donegal League captain Matthew Crossan…