John Francis Doogan & Matthew Crossan reflect as Donegal League advance in Oscar Traynor Cup

John Francis Doogan Donegal League Manager

The Donegal League sealed their place in the next round of the Oscar Traynor Cup after a 4-3 aggregate victory over the Inishowen League.

The first leg had finished 3-2 to the Donegal League and it was them who took the lead in the second leg through Eddie O’Reilly.

Tommy McMonagle levelled the tie up for Inishowen but they couldn’t find a winner to bring the game to extra time and it was Donegal who advanced to the next round.

After the game, Chris Ashmore spoke with Donegal League boss John Francis Doogan…

Chris, also got the thoughts of Donegal League captain Matthew Crossan…

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Six year old girl dies after Westmeath crash

18 February 2024
Derry Theft
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into high value burglary in Derry

18 February 2024
burtonport pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health and safety concerns raised over lack of lighting at Burtonport pier

18 February 2024
Measles
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public health experts concerned over potential rise in measles after midterm

18 February 2024
