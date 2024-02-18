Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lough Swilly RNLI launched after report of surfer in difficulty at Pollan Bay beach

Lough Swilly RNLI are reminding people if you get in trouble in the water or see someone in difficulty to immediately contact the Coast Guard.

It’s after the rescue service was requested by Malin Head Coast Guard yesterday afternoon at 4:10pm to respond to reports of a surfer in difficulty at Pollan Bay beach.

Shortly after launch, both boats were stood down as the surfer managed to make their way to safety.

The RNLI has thanked the member of the public who raised the alarm and assisted the surfer.

