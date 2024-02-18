Marine Minister pressed on European Commission and Iceland negotiations

The Marine Minister has heard how sadly fishermen cannot see light at the end of the tunnel.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn in the Dail this week relayed to Minister Charlie McConalogue the serious crisis in Ireland’s fishing and seafood sector.

With negotiations between the European Commission and Iceland ongoing, Deputy MacLochlainn says there is profound concern over the outcome.

If agreed, Iceland would be granted equal access to blue whiting as is given to Ireland.

Deputy MacLochlainn pressed Minister McConalogue on blocking any agreement with Iceland: