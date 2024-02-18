Nigel Ferry on on Pathway Plan and Summer Football consultation workshop

A consultation workshop between the FAI and the soccer leagues of the county was held on Thursday evening at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny.

Included on the agenda and as part of the football pathway plan, all affiliated leagues would move to summer football in the calendar year just like the League of Ireland.

The Donegal and Inishowen Junior league’s have turned down this option previously but it seems the governing body wants to implement summer football across all levels of Irish football.

The Secretary of the Donegal Junior League, Nigel Ferry discussed the workshop with Chris Ashmore…