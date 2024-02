Derry defeated Monaghan in the third round of the Division One Allianz National League.

Mickey Harte’s team had a thirteen point victory with a score line of 3-17 to 0-13.

Derry’s Shane McGuigan hit eleven points while defenders Conor McClusky, Padraig McGrogan and Conor Doherty netted the three goals.

Mickey Harte spoke with Michael McMullan after the game…