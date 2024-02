Finn Harps have kick started their First Division campaign with a superb come back win over Longford.

Harps found themselves two goals down after 13 minutes but fought back to win 3-2.

Success Edogan and Jamie Watson levelled the tie at 2-2 by the 67th minute, then a header from Mark Mbuli sealed the win for Harps in the 90th minute.

Goal scorer Success Edogan told Deniese O’Flaherty…