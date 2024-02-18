Taoiseach says drip-feed of revelations over RTE financial management is ‘seriously damaging’

The Taoiseach says the drip-feed of revelations over financial management at RTE is ‘seriously damaging’.

Speaking in the Sunday Independent, Leo Varadkar referred again to ‘a culture of arrogance’ at the broadcaster, following new revelations about exit-payments to executives.

RTE Director General Kevin Backhurst released a statement yesterday outlining exit deals for four former executives, including former ‘Director of Strategy’ Rory Coveney – whose role he said ‘became redundant’.

Sinn Féin TD and chair of the Public Accounts Committee Brian Stanley wants to know more: