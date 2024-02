Two men have been arrested following a reported kidnapping in County Armagh yesterday evening.

The victim was reportedly bundled into a car in Silverbridge, taken to a different location and assaulted, before being released.

The men, aged 39 and 45, were detained on a number of offences and are currently being questioned.

The PSNI is keen to speak to anyone who was in the Carnally Road area at around 5:25pm yesterday evening and anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area.