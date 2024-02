Donegal Ladies had to settle for a point on the road as they drew 1-13 to 2-10 with Monaghan on Sunday afternoon.

Donegal had led by three points in the closing minutes of the game but a Monaghan penalty late in the second half ensured a share of the spoils.

Nicole Gordon netted the goal for John McNulty’s side.

After the game, Donegal Ladies manager John McNulty told Maureen O’Donnell he was “a bit disappointed” to be leaving Monaghan with just one point.