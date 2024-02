Donegal Ladies took on Monaghan in the third round of the Division Two Lidl National League

The final score of the game was 1-13 to Donegal and 2-10 to Monaghan.

Donegal’s vice captain Roisin Rodgers told Maureen O’Donnell that she felt that Donegal were “unlucky” to only get one point on the board from their trip to Monaghan.