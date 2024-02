The 100% Redress Party says the Housing Agency is ignoring suggestions made by engineers in relation to the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Redress scheme.

The PRO of the party says it’s ridiculous that affected homeowners are paying for a professional service that is ultimately disregarded.

He is calling for a meeting between the Housing Agency, engineers and the 100% Redress party as a matter of urgency.

Ali Farren also said when it comes to foundations, the science needs to be followed: