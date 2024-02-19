£3000 worth of farming machinery stolen in Claudy

Machinery was stolen from a farm on the Glenshane road on Thursday last.

PSNI are investigating after a suspicious vehicle was observed in the area at around 4am.

It was then realised a number of items had been stolen such as a galvanised silver log splitter, Nugent bale spike and a bail lifter.

The total value of the items lost is around £3,000.

Police in Strabane are asking those who believe they have information to get in touch.

Items stolen:

– Galvanised Silver Log Splitter serial number SN26090

– Nugent Bale Spike

– Approximately 20 sheep hurdles

– Porter car trailer

– Industrial Air Compressor

– Battery Charger

– Bail Lifter