£3000 worth of farming machinery stolen in Claudy

Machinery was stolen from a farm on the Glenshane road on Thursday last.

PSNI are investigating after a suspicious vehicle was observed in the area at around 4am.

It was then realised a number of items had been stolen such as a galvanised silver log splitter, Nugent bale spike and a bail lifter.

The total value of the items lost is around £3,000.

Police in Strabane are asking those who believe they have information to get in touch.

Items stolen:
– Galvanised Silver Log Splitter serial number SN26090
– Nugent Bale Spike
– Approximately 20 sheep hurdles
– Porter car trailer
– Industrial Air Compressor
– Battery Charger
– Bail Lifter

