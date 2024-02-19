Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for review Letterkenny Public Services Centre services

There’s calls for a full review of the services offered at Letterkenny Public Services Centre.

There’s concerns over staffing levels at the facility with staff there said to be under severe pressure, particularly in the Motor Tax Office section.

While Donegal County Council has agreed to hire additional staff, Councillor Ciaran Brogan says they need to be put in place as a matter of urgency to meet demand.

He believes different initiatives need to be considered given the scale of work being carried out at the PSC:

