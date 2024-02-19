Creeslough road closed tomorrow to facilitate resurfacing works

The Meenbunone Road in Creeslough will be closed tomorrow due to resurfacing works taking place.
The route will be blocked from the N-56 to R-251.
Motorists are asked to use alternative routes. Diversions will be in place via the R-251 and N-56.
The Meenbunone Road in Creeslough will be closed tomorrow due to resurfacing works taking place.
The route will be blocked from the N-56 to R-251.
Motorists are asked to use alternative routes. Diversions will be in place via the R-251 and N-56.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland