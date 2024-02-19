Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cyclist attacked and robbed in Omagh

Detectives investigating a report of a robbery in Omagh are appealing for information and witnesses.

At around 1.30am this morning, a man aged in his in his 40s was cycling in the Cranny Road area of the town, alongside the river, when he was set upon by a group of six people, dressed in dark clothing with hoods up.

The PSNI say he was punched and kicked before his wallet, containing a substantial sum of cash, was taken from his pocket. The group then made off in the direction of the public toilets.

The victim attended hospital where he received staples to wounds to both his arm and leg. Although he did not see a weapon, he believes these wounds may have been made with a blade.

Police say this was a nasty assault which had the potential to result in more serious injuries.

