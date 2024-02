Former Derry City Councillor Tony Hasson has died.

The Sinn Fein representative served for 21 years, he was first elected to the old Derry City Council in 1997, and was returned at all subsequent elections until he stood down in 2018.

In a statement today, Cllr Sandra Duffy says Tony Hasson was a a stalwart and a trailblazer who was key to the ongoing regeneration of the Greater Shantallow Area, from new homes and community facilities to better roads.