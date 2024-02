On this weeks DL Debate, Oisin Kelly recaps Donegal’s win over Fermanagh with former Donegal player John Gildea and Brendan Devenney has a hurling special with Kilkenny great Richie Power who gave us an insight into his unbelievable career on the pitch and battles with gambling addiction off it.

