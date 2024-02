Celebrations will be continuing today for the Donegal Darts team who won the Inter-Counties Championships in Meath on Sunday.

Donegal came from 3-0 down to win 7-5. The deciding matches were won by Dean Gallagher and Jordan Boyce.

John Flood, Ciaran McGeady, Charlie Grant, Adrian Devine and Declan Quinn also won matches.

On route to the final, they beat Offaly, Cork and Roscommon.

Gerard McGlynn would take the singles title as the Glenfin man beat Dylan Powell 5-2 in the final.