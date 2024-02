Gardaí in Donegal have made an appeal on social media on the appropriate way to report a crime.

They say to make any type of report to call your local garda station.

They added that their social media channels are not monitored on a 24 hour basis.

Garda Stations:

Letterkenny 074-9167100

Buncrana 074-9320540

Milford 074-9153060

Ballyshannon 071-9858530