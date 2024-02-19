Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

McLaughlin joins up with WNT in Italy

Culdaff’s Erin Fildara McLaughlin, who plays for Peamount United, has been added to the Ireland Women’s National Team’s squad for their international friendlies against Italy and Wales.
Tyler Toland is out through a knee injury.

The squad assembled in Florence today ( Monday, February 19) and train in Viola Park – the home base for ACF Fiorentina – ahead of the game against Italy on Friday, February 23.

Following that fixture, the squad will return to Dublin to train at the FAI National Training Centre before taking on Cymru on Friday, February 27 in Tallaght Stadium.

The two games will serve as part of the preparation for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2025 Qualifiers, which kick off in April following the Draw on March 5.
==

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

100% Redress Party
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Party calls urgent meeting with Housing Agency

19 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 February 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Bilingual street signs damaged in Omagh

19 February 2024
Nicholas 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

The power county councillors have is eroding – Cllr. Nicholas Crossan

19 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

100% Redress Party
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Party calls urgent meeting with Housing Agency

19 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 February 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Bilingual street signs damaged in Omagh

19 February 2024
Nicholas 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

The power county councillors have is eroding – Cllr. Nicholas Crossan

19 February 2024
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outage for Ballyshannon and surrounding areas

19 February 2024
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Donegal Garda Division appointed Gorretti Sheridan as new Chief Superintendent

19 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube