McLaughlin joins up with WNT in Italy

Culdaff’s Erin Fildara McLaughlin, who plays for Peamount United, has been added to the Ireland Women’s National Team’s squad for their international friendlies against Italy and Wales.

Tyler Toland is out through a knee injury.

The squad assembled in Florence today ( Monday, February 19) and train in Viola Park – the home base for ACF Fiorentina – ahead of the game against Italy on Friday, February 23.

Following that fixture, the squad will return to Dublin to train at the FAI National Training Centre before taking on Cymru on Friday, February 27 in Tallaght Stadium.

The two games will serve as part of the preparation for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2025 Qualifiers, which kick off in April following the Draw on March 5.

