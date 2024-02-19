Mortgageability of remediated properties under grant scheme remains major concern

The mortgageability of remediated properties under the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme remains a major concern.

The Banking and Insurance Defective Block Focus Group is due to attend a second Oversight Committee meeting this week.

The group says the issue of restoring mortgageability was not given proper consideration when the scheme was drafted.

Last December the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland expressed a willingness to lend in future on remediated properties on the basis a professional certification is provided.

The Focus Group is now seeking clarity on the ability of engineers to provide full unambiguous certification to restore mortgageability of homes.

Engineers Ireland has previously outlined issues certifying remediations carried out under the defective block scheme.

The group says no homeowner should be forced to accept a ‘remedy’ that does not restore full mortgage condition.