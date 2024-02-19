Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
O’Baoill nominated for Player of the Week

Donegal’s Daire O’Baoill has been named as one of the three nominees for the GAA.ie Player of the Week.

Ó Baoill starred in Donegal’s Allianz Football League Division Two win over Fermanagh with a dynamic display from half back.

The Gaoth Dobhair man scored 2-3 for Jim McGuinness’ outfit as the county maintained their winning start to the league.

Kerry’s David Clifford and Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan are the other two nominees.

O’Baoill has also been included on the Team of the Week.

Derry’s Shane McGuigan and Conor McCluskey are also on the team after fine displays in the Oak Leaf county’s win over Monaghan in Division 1.

