Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We start with news of a farmer’s protest outside this week’s meeting of Donegal County Council. Later we hear of one families difficulties in getting payments through the Defective Concrete Redress Scheme and there’s further opposition to government changes in how special education teachers are allocated:

We speak to Councillor Nicholas Crossan following his announcement that he’s not seeking re-election and we later speak to Cllr Martin McDermott who clarifies questions raised earlier on the Defective Concrete Redress Scheme. There are also concerns about the amount of home care packages being funded by the HSE:

The last hour of the show is dominated by a debate on the referenda to be held on March 8th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 February 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Bilingual street signs damaged in Omagh

19 February 2024
Nicholas 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

The power county councillors have is eroding – Cllr. Nicholas Crossan

19 February 2024
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outage for Ballyshannon and surrounding areas

19 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 February 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Bilingual street signs damaged in Omagh

19 February 2024
Nicholas 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

The power county councillors have is eroding – Cllr. Nicholas Crossan

19 February 2024
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outage for Ballyshannon and surrounding areas

19 February 2024
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Donegal Garda Division appointed Gorretti Sheridan as new Chief Superintendent

19 February 2024
Carndonagh Community Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local councillor hoping for progress for Carndonagh following suspension of industrial action

19 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube