RTE is going to come under increasing pressure to reveal full details of exit packages paid to former executives.

Director General Kevin Bakhurst and Chair of the Board Siún Ní Raghallaigh have been called to an early morning meeting with Media Minster Catherine Martin.

There were more partial revelations over the weekend about exit packages given to senior staff.

Media Committee Chair Niamh Smyth says the full cost of them must be revealed: