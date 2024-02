Midlands North West MEP Chris MacManus has been selected by Sinn Fein to contest the upcoming European elections.

Mr MacManus has served as an MEP for the constituency for the past four years.

He was selected by the party to run for the elections in June alongside party colleague MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Michelle Gildernew.

MEP MacManus says the defective block crisis and regional neglect will be high on his agenda if returned to Europe: