Cllr. Nicholas Crossan says it was one of the toughest decisions he has ever made to step away from politics.

He has served Donegal for 30 years after having been first elected in 1994.

Cllr Crossan spoke of his time on the council with Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show.

He says councillors today have much less power than they did previously and the Draft County Development Plan 2024 is a clear example of this: