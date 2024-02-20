Donegal Embraces Home Instead Hiring Week: Celebrating the Vital Role of CAREGivers in Enhancing Local Lives

Home Instead, Ireland’s leading home care services provider, is excited to announce its upcoming Hiring Week scheduled from the 19th to the 23rd of February. With over eighty events taking place nationwide, Home Instead aims to expand its professional CAREGiver team by 1000, solidifying its commitment to delivering exceptional home care services for those who wish to age in place but require assistance.

Throughout the hiring campaign, Home Instead will continue to be inspired by its ongoing ‘Not Just a Carer’ initiative, challenging stereotypes, and acknowledging the invaluable contributions of caregivers. Dedicated professional caregivers have often been unfairly labelled or made to feel like “just a carer,” perpetuating undervaluation. During Home Instead Hiring Week, Home Instead teams will be actively engaged in communities to convey the reasons why caregiving is a highly skilled profession, including the demand for a high level of emotional intelligence, interpersonal and communication skills, flexibility to respond swiftly in emergencies, grit and determination, and both physical and emotional fortitude.

Alison Hegarty, General Manager of Home Instead Donegal, expressed pride in providing a fulfilling career path to compassionate individuals. “As a Professional Home Instead CAREGiver, you’ll discover stability, flexibility, and a supportive environment that nurtures personal and professional growth.”

“Home Instead’s CAREGivers undergo best-in-class training through our Home Care Professionals Academy, ensuring each CAREGiver feels equipped to provide the highest-quality care for those they care for.”

“Home Instead is a values-based employer and as such we recognise our CAREGiver workforce through regular appreciation initiatives and a national awards programme.”

Prospective CAREGivers are encouraged to attend hiring events from the 19th to the 23rd of February. Alison continues, “It’s an opportunity to explore rewarding career options and become part of a wonderful team making a genuine difference in the lives of ageing adults and their families.”