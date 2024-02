A house in the Guesthouse End area of Raphoe was burgled over the weekend.

Between 10pm on Saturday last and 1:15am on Sunday morning a number of windows at the front of the house and the glass in the front door was smashed and entry was gained.

A 43 inch LG TV was stolen and a number of other items were broken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area or who may have dashcam footage to get in touch with their Letterkenny station.