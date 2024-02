Investigations are continuing in to a single vehicle collision which happened in Edenmore, Lifford on Thursday evening last.

At around 9.20pm one man was injured in the crash and taken to hospital for his injuries, which are non life threatening.

He was travelling between Porthall and Lifford when the collision occurred.

Gardaí appeal to anybody who travelled along that route and who may have observed the collision to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny.