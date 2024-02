A West Tyrone Councillor is welcoming news that long-awaited repair works to footpaths in Strabane are to get under way by the end of March.

The pavement on Main Street has been raising concerns with locals because it becomes slippery.

Cllr. Paul Boggs was told the work couldn’t get underway in the Winter months due to weather conditions.

He says given the footfall in the area, he will be ensuring the proposed timeline is adhered too: