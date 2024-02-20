Loughs Agency confirms Foyle Native Oyster Fishery will remain closed for another month

The Loughs Agency has announced the Native Oyster Fishery in the Foyle area will remains closed until 6pm on March 31st, Easter Sunday.

Officials say the decision to keep the closure in place comes following an analysis of the latest stock assessment data, which they say highlighted the need to prioritise conservation.

On October 24th last, the Native Foyle Oyster Fishery was closed for four months, and was to have reopened on Thursday week.

However, CEO Sharon McMahon sys their scientific team took the necessary time over recent months to gather and review as much information as possible in order to make an informed decision on fishery. After careful consideration, she says, the extended closure for a further month has been deemed an essential course of action to ensure the continued conservation of oyster stocks.

Ms McMahon says it is not a decision they have taken lightly, and they are fully aware of the impact that this will have on the Native Oyster Fishery stakeholders in Lough Foyle.

However, she concluded, it is imperative that they take decisions in a science-led approach with the future sustainability of the fishery and the viability of the oyster population in mind.