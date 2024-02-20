Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Loughs Agency confirms Foyle Native Oyster Fishery will remain closed for another month

The Loughs Agency has announced the Native Oyster Fishery in the Foyle area will remains closed until 6pm on March 31st, Easter Sunday.

Officials say the decision to keep the closure in place comes following an analysis of the latest stock assessment data, which they say highlighted the need to prioritise conservation.

On October 24th last, the Native Foyle Oyster Fishery was closed for four months, and was to have reopened on Thursday week.

However, CEO Sharon McMahon sys their scientific team took the necessary time over recent months to gather and review as much information as possible in order to make an informed decision on fishery. After careful consideration, she says, the extended closure for a further month has been deemed an essential course of action to ensure the continued conservation of oyster stocks.

Ms McMahon says it is not a decision they have taken lightly, and they are fully aware of the impact that this will have on the Native Oyster Fishery stakeholders in Lough Foyle.

However, she concluded, it is imperative that they take decisions in a science-led approach with the future sustainability of the fishery and the viability of the oyster population in mind.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG-20240217-WA0002
News, Top Stories

Moville Community College extension to be complete by Q2 2025

20 February 2024
ATU 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

TUI to protest outside ATU today claiming government isn’t honouring Parity of Esteem commitments

20 February 2024
City_of_Derry_Airport_
News, Audio, Top Stories

Potential for a restored Derry Dublin air service to be raised at North South Ministerial Council

20 February 2024
lough foyle
News, Top Stories

Loughs Agency confirms Foyle Native Oyster Fishery will remain closed for another month

20 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

IMG-20240217-WA0002
News, Top Stories

Moville Community College extension to be complete by Q2 2025

20 February 2024
ATU 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

TUI to protest outside ATU today claiming government isn’t honouring Parity of Esteem commitments

20 February 2024
City_of_Derry_Airport_
News, Audio, Top Stories

Potential for a restored Derry Dublin air service to be raised at North South Ministerial Council

20 February 2024
lough foyle
News, Top Stories

Loughs Agency confirms Foyle Native Oyster Fishery will remain closed for another month

20 February 2024
caw roundabout
News, Audio, Top Stories

Durkan calls for immediate safety improvements to Caw Roundabout

20 February 2024
Altnagelvin Area Hospital
News, Top Stories

NI Junior Doctors to strike next month

19 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube