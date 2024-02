The first case of measles since 2017 has been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

It follows a surge in cases across Britain and Europe.

There’s been one confirmed case in the Republic so far this year – a 48 year old man who died from the disease earlier this month.

Anyone who has not received the MMR vaccine is urged to do so, with vaccination rates currently below WHO standards in some parts of the country, including Donegal., which was recently identified as one of the counties most at risk.