A 28 year old woman has died following a crash near the Donegal/Fermanagh border.

The incident, involving a car and three pedestrians, happened in the village of Belleek yesterday evening.

The PSNI has confirmed Valeria Amorim, who was six months pregnant, died from her injuries.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

It follows the death of a woman in her 20s in a crash near Tramore in County Waterford last night.