Taoiseach hopes work will start on the A5 this year

The Irish Government has committed €600 million to the construction of the A5.

The road runs through counties Derry and Tyrone and links Donegal to Dublin.

Announcing the funding at a special press event this morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the government will also improve feeder roads onto the A5 in Donegal and Monaghan.

He said the return of the Northern Assembly and Executive has been hugely important in facilitating this commitment………….

 

In the Dail this afternoon, Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald and Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney discussed the announcement, with both highlighting the need for th4e A5 to proceed.

Ms McDonald also stressed the need for a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council…….

Shared Islkand
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach hopes work will start on the A5 this year

20 February 2024
Measles
Top Stories, News

Measles case confirmed in NI

20 February 2024
ATU 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

TUI hold lunchtime protests outside ATU campuses

20 February 2024
UK Febmap 1
News, Top Stories

7,613 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Donegal between October 9th and February 6th

20 February 2024
