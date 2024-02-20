Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
TUI hold lunchtime protests outside ATU campuses

 

Third level members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland held protests outside technological university campuses across the country today, including the campuses across the region covered by the ATU.

The protest was held to highlight what the TUI believes is the non-adherence by the Department of Education to a collective agreement on the establishment of the Technological University sector.

The TUI says in 2017, its third level members voted in a national ballot to accept a collective agreement concerning the establishment of TUs.

They say the agreement provided for meaningful communication, consultation and, where appropriate, negotiation with the TUI on relevant matters, but that’s been thwarted at every turn.

Speaking outside the ATU’s Letterkenny campus today, the region’s TUI Third Level Representative Seamus Gallagher told Highland Radio News they have real concerns…..

