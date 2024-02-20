TUI to protest outside ATU today claiming government isn’t honouring Parity of Esteem commitments

Third level members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland will protest outside the ATU ‘s Donegal campuses this lunchtime in protest at what they is non-adherence by the Department of Education to a collective agreement on the establishment of the Technological University sector.

The say the service to students will not be affected.

The TUI says in 2017, its third level members voted in a national ballot to accept a collective agreement concerning the establishment of TUs.

They say the agreement provided for meaningful communication, consultation and, where appropriate, negotiation with the TUI on relevant matters, but that’s been thwarted at every turn.

Local Representative Seamus Gallagher says promises were made about parity of esteem across the sector, but TUI fears that could be compromised……