Almost €30m being invested to improve water quality in three areas of Donegal

Major wastewater upgrade works are underway across Donegal.

Almost €30m is being invested to improve water quality in Carrigart, Kilmacrennan and Mountcharles.

Work has commenced in Carrigart to upgrade the existing treatment plant to ensure the wastewater is treated to a standard that protects the environment.

The works will put a stop to partially treated wastewater being discharged to Carrigart Bay and Mulroy Bay as well as increasing capacity.

In Kilmacrennan, where the wastewater infrastructure is overloaded, a new wastewater treatment plant is planned including flood protection measures.

Prior to the works beginning, Uisce Eireann is decommissioning the existing treatment plant and constructing a temporary one.

The utilities crews will decommission existing treatment plants at Mountcharles and Hall Demesne, construct new pumping stations and link them to the Donegal Wastewater Treatment Plant.

All three projects are expected to be completed in 2026.