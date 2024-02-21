Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Almost €30m being invested to improve water quality in three areas of Donegal

Major wastewater upgrade works are underway across Donegal.

Almost €30m is being invested to improve water quality in Carrigart, Kilmacrennan and Mountcharles.

Work has commenced in Carrigart to upgrade the existing treatment plant to ensure the wastewater is treated to a standard that protects the environment.

The works will put a stop to partially treated wastewater being discharged to Carrigart Bay and Mulroy Bay as well as increasing capacity.

In Kilmacrennan, where the wastewater infrastructure is overloaded, a new wastewater treatment plant is planned including flood protection measures.

Prior to the works beginning, Uisce Eireann is decommissioning the existing treatment plant and constructing a temporary one.

The utilities crews will decommission existing treatment plants at Mountcharles and Hall Demesne, construct new pumping stations and link them to the Donegal Wastewater Treatment Plant.

All three projects are expected to be completed in 2026.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of urgency from Government to address GP availability crisis in rural Ireland – Rural Independents Group

21 February 2024
Gritter
News

Gritters to be deployed tomorrow morning

21 February 2024
Mountcharles
News, Top Stories

Almost €30m being invested to improve water quality in three areas of Donegal

21 February 2024
Beach Swim
News, Top Stories

Swimmers warned of high surf line at Ludden Beach

21 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of urgency from Government to address GP availability crisis in rural Ireland – Rural Independents Group

21 February 2024
Gritter
News

Gritters to be deployed tomorrow morning

21 February 2024
Mountcharles
News, Top Stories

Almost €30m being invested to improve water quality in three areas of Donegal

21 February 2024
Beach Swim
News, Top Stories

Swimmers warned of high surf line at Ludden Beach

21 February 2024
JOB OPPORTUNITY
News, Top Stories

Fancy joining our news and current affairs team?

21 February 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Most non-domestic buildings have D1 BER grade in Donegal

21 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube