Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Business Matters, Ep 183 – The changing face of apprenticeships and what they offer

On Business Matters this week, Chris has been finding out about apprenticeships and what they entail.

Traditionally, when you talk about apprenticeships what will spring to mind for most people are trades and crafts. Well, the apprenticeship programme in Ireland has changed beyond recognition over the past decade, with a growing number of both school-leavers and indeed people looking for a career change, looking at apprenticeships and what they offer.

While traditional apprenticeships are still very popular, in recent years there has been a noticeable increase in apprenticeships in a variety of sectors, ranging from  financial services to engineering, from farming to hospitality, biopharma and retail.

Chris has been speaking with Vinny McGroary, Apprenticeship Manager with Donegal ETB, and Lorraine Murray, Senior Apprenticeship Training Advisor with Donegal ETB about what is on offer:

Listen here:

Claire Lernihan, Donegal ETB Senior Training Advisor, Vinny McGroary, Donegal ETB Apprenticeship Manager, and Lorraine Murray, Donegal ETB Senior Training Advisor, pictured at the Letterkenny Training Centre.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

