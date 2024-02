Concerns have been raised in relation to the future provision of physiotherapy and occupational therapy in St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Ballybofey on the back of a HIQA report.

Local Cllr. Patrick McGowan says he has been trying to get in contact with the HSE in relation to the matter, but to no avail.

He says he is disgusted with the delivery of the news and that communication must improved between the HSE and the public and between the HSE and HIQA: