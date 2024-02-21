Contractor appointed to construct Acorn Farm project in Derry’s St Columb’s Park

Work on what’s been described as one of Derry and Strabane’s most innovative developments moved another step forwards this week the appointment of a contractor to construct the Acorn Farm Project at St Columb’s Park.

Statement in full –

Contractor announced for Acorn Farm development

Work on one of Derry and Strabane’s most innovative developments moved another step forwards this week with the announcement of the contractor appointed to construct the Acorn Farm Project at St Columb’s Park.

McKelvey Construction Ltd. has been appointed to deliver the urban farm element of the wider £6.2 million Acorn Farm capital build project that is set to transform the former MOD site into a unique urban growing space. The Acorn Project is one of three major strategic developments to receive funding from the UK Levelling Up Fund, with support of £5,600,430 secured for the project, with additional funding Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, welcomed the news today, and said she looked forward to seeing plans progress now to the next stage. “This is very positive news and I am delighted that we are now ready to begin work on this phase of the project. “The Acorn Farm will have a major impact on the wider St Columb’s Park and the Waterside area, offering local people the chance to get more involved in protecting and enjoying their local environment.

“It will help to educate, inspire and encourage everyone to think more about sustainable food sources, what we can all do to promote conservation, and how we can lead more healthy and active lives.”

The Acorn Farm itself will facilitate the development of new food growing technologies and set a benchmark as a climate smart project, as Director of Environment and Regeneration with Council, Karen Phillips, explained. “The project will deliver an urban food growing hub, a Green Skills learning academy, and a sustainable food event venue that will assist with the delivery of Council’s Good Food Plan Framework, which sets out the agenda for a more sustainable local food system, that is good for people, the economy and of course the planet.

“Once completed, the Acorn Farm project will help us deliver on our pledge to achieve climate resilience and move towards our target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across Derry and Strabane by 2045.”

Work has already begun on site at the park, with building works underway at the Gate Lodge facility located at the entrance to the main avenue leading to St Columb’s Park House.

It is expected that work will begin on the next phase of the Acorn Farm project in the coming weeks, and is due to be completed in early Summer 2025.

Acorn Fund development office, Shauna Kelpie, welcomed the news saying: “The commencement of the capital build element of the Acorn Farm Project demonstrates the commitment from the National Lottery Community Fund’s, Climate Action Fund, Derry City and Strabane District Council and the UK Levelling Up Fund to support families and communities take local action around climate change through better informed food choice. The Acorn Farm’s community engagement programme is already delivering the necessary skills and support to hundreds of local families, households and communities who are learning how to grow and cook food at home through the ‘I Can Grow’ and ‘I Can Cook’ programmes. The innovative capital element enhances the focus for local people and will act as an important hub for future generations. The Community Foundation is equally committed to helping address the impacts of climate change on local food by ensuring sustainable and affordable food is available to families and communities across Derry and Strabane and the rest of Northern Ireland.”

Robert Shearman from The Conservation Volunteers said: “It’s great to see work starting on the Acorn Farm, which will have a huge positive impact on climate change and people’s diet and health across the Derry council area. It will also inspire other Northern Ireland councils to look at the link between sustainable food and climate change and begin to develop their own projects along similar lines.”

Find out more about the Acorn Farm project at www.acornfarmni.com