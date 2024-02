A Donegal woman who had breast cancer says she was shocked at the government’s decision to see the cutting of an allowance for specialised bras for women recovering from a mastectomy.

The bras cost around €60 and previously women were entitled to two per year.

Lynn McDevitt spoke to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Show.

She says it’s a blow to those who are already vulnerable and that the specialised garments are essential in the recovery process: