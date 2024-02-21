DCC hosting public meetings to promote grants for vacant property refurbishments

Donegal County Council is holding a series of events next week to provide information on the supports available to refurbish vacant and derelict properties, with

12 events taking place across Donegal, starting this coming Monday, and continuing for three weeks.

Under the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme, grants of up to €84,000 are available to refurbish vacant and derelict properties that have been vacant for two years or more, provided they will either be the owner’s principle private residence, or be made available to rent.

Under the Repair and Lease Scheme, support of €80,000 per unit is available to bring vacant properties back into use which will then be leased to Donegal County Council for social housing in areas where there is a need.Expressions of interest can also be made in respect of vacant traditional farmhouses to help fund the cost of having a conservation expert provide advice on the refurbishment of farmhouses that are availing of the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme. .

The first of the 12 public information events takes place on Monday night in Milford, with subsequent meetings Raphoe, the Twin Towns, Annagry, Ramelton, Letterkenny, Convoy, Newtowncunningham, Moville, Ballyshannon, and Ardara, before the final event in Gweedore on March 14th.

Full details on dates and times below –

Location Date & Time Venue Milford Monday 26th February 3pm – 7pm Milford Public Services Centre, F92 TD0P Raphoe Tuesday 27th February 11am – 2pm The Volt House, The Diamond, Raphoe. Ballybofey & Stranorlar Wednesday 28th February 4pm – 7.30pm The Base Enterprise Centre, Railway Road, Stranorlar, F93 A0E4 Anagaire Thursday 29th February 11am – 2pm Scioból an Phobail, Mín na Craoibhe, Anagaire, F94 RX00 Ramelton Friday 1st March 11am – 2pm Ramelton Town Hall, Castle Street, Ramelton, F92 R127 Letterkenny Monday 4th March 3pm – 7pm Letterkenny Public Services Centre, F92 TNY3 Convoy Tuesday 5th March 11am – 2pm Convoy Enterprise Centre, Convoy, F93 HFK8 Newtoncuningham Wednesday 6th March 3pm – 7pm Newtoncuningham, Collumban Hall, F93 RD79 Moville Thursday 7th March 11am – 2pm Moville Resource Centre, Market Square, Moville, F93 X59E Ballyshannon Friday 8th March 11am – 2pm Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon, F94 DX51 Ardara Monday 11th March 4pm – 7pm Heritage Centre, Ardara, F94 TDE9 Ghoath Dobhair Thursday 14th March 11am – 2pm Comharchumann Forbartha Ghaoth Dobhair – An Chrannóg, F92 EYT3

