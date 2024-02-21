Fancy joining our news and current affairs team?

Would you like to join the Highland Radio News and current affairs team?

We are currently seeking to expand our weekend news team with options for weekday cover and other opportunities in our online and digital offerings.

If you are an experienced or newly qualified journalist, why not apply to join the team in breaking the latest stories across the northwest and beyond?

Experience is desired but not essential as full training will be provided.

You can apply by forwarding your CV to hr@highlandradio.com or by post to the HR Department, Highland Radio, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, County Donegal.

Applications close on Wednesday, March 6th.