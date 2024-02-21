Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Fancy joining our news and current affairs team?

Would you like to join the Highland Radio News and current affairs team?

We are currently seeking to expand our weekend news team with options for weekday cover and other opportunities in our online and digital offerings.

If you are an experienced or newly qualified journalist, why not apply to join the team in breaking the latest stories across the northwest and beyond?

Experience is desired but not essential as full training will be provided.

You can apply by forwarding your CV to hr@highlandradio.com or by post to the HR Department, Highland Radio, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, County Donegal.

Applications close on Wednesday, March 6th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of urgency from Government to address GP availability crisis in rural Ireland – Rural Independents Group

21 February 2024
Gritter
News

Gritters to be deployed tomorrow morning

21 February 2024
Mountcharles
News, Top Stories

Almost €30m being invested to improve water quality in three areas of Donegal

21 February 2024
Beach Swim
News, Top Stories

Swimmers warned of high surf line at Ludden Beach

21 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of urgency from Government to address GP availability crisis in rural Ireland – Rural Independents Group

21 February 2024
Gritter
News

Gritters to be deployed tomorrow morning

21 February 2024
Mountcharles
News, Top Stories

Almost €30m being invested to improve water quality in three areas of Donegal

21 February 2024
Beach Swim
News, Top Stories

Swimmers warned of high surf line at Ludden Beach

21 February 2024
JOB OPPORTUNITY
News, Top Stories

Fancy joining our news and current affairs team?

21 February 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Most non-domestic buildings have D1 BER grade in Donegal

21 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube