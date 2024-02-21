Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gritters to be deployed tomorrow morning

Gritters will be out in force in Donegal tomorrow morning again.

The following routes will be gritted from 6am:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of urgency from Government to address GP availability crisis in rural Ireland – Rural Independents Group

21 February 2024
Gritter
News

Gritters to be deployed tomorrow morning

21 February 2024
Mountcharles
News, Top Stories

Almost €30m being invested to improve water quality in three areas of Donegal

21 February 2024
Beach Swim
News, Top Stories

Swimmers warned of high surf line at Ludden Beach

21 February 2024
