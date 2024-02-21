Gritters to be deployed tomorrow morning

Gritters will be out in force in Donegal tomorrow morning again.

The following routes will be gritted from 6am:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town