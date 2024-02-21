Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Houses in Donegal cost an average of €177,000 last year

The average price of a house in the last year in county Donegal was €177,000 according to the latest Residential Property Price Index.

The Border region matched the national average increase of 4.4%.

Within the county, the cheapest houses were in the Eircode region of F93, which is Lifford, at €160,000.

Those in the Letterkenny region with Eircodes beginning with F93 were an average price of €182,250.

The most expensive houses were on average €184,000 in the Donegal area, where Eircodes start with F94.

