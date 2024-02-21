Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Invest NI will develop a number of local are plan in the NW – Murphy

 

The North’s Economy Minister says Invest NI wants to change the way it does business, and that will involve a lot more consultation at local level.

Questioned in the Assembly this week about the development agencies plans for the North West, Minister Conor murphy said what he envisages is a series of plans which are specific to individual areas, based on local discussions.

Mr Murphy told MLAs Invest NI will have a stronger and better resourced regional presence, which he believes will help to kick start growth in the North West………

IMG-20240218-WA0032
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail to defend Letterkenny-Milford seats, while Sinn Féin introduces new candidates

21 February 2024
19_Sorne Wind Farm_Donegal_Ireland_COD2006 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ørsted awards €44,000 in funding to Donegal communities in 2023

21 February 2024
pringle fish
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle questions governmnent commitment as Defective Blocks Sub-Committee meeting is postponed

21 February 2024
aCORN Farm 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Contractor appointed to construct Acorn Farm project in Derry’s St Columb’s Park

21 February 2024
Advertisement

