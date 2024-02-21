Invest NI will develop a number of local are plan in the NW – Murphy

The North’s Economy Minister says Invest NI wants to change the way it does business, and that will involve a lot more consultation at local level.

Questioned in the Assembly this week about the development agencies plans for the North West, Minister Conor murphy said what he envisages is a series of plans which are specific to individual areas, based on local discussions.

Mr Murphy told MLAs Invest NI will have a stronger and better resourced regional presence, which he believes will help to kick start growth in the North West………