Lack of urgency from Government to address GP availability crisis in rural Ireland – Rural Independents Group

There is a lack of urgency from Government to address the current GP availability crisis in rural Ireland.

That’s according to the Rural Independents Group who have introduced a Dail motion calling for immediate action to address what they have described as “critical” shortages in General Practice across rural Ireland.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle while welcoming the opening of Ballyshannon Community Hospital yesterday says Donegal still has a long way to go.

He says the lack of GPs is adding to the already severe pressure Emergency Departments are enduring: