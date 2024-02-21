Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ørsted awards €44,000 in funding to Donegal communities in 2023

Over €44,000 was invested in Donegal by Ørsted last year.

The global renewable energy company provided funding to community groups and initiatives including North West Community Development, Scoil Naomh Padraig and Buncrana GAA.

Ørsted has three active wind farms in Donegal.

Spraoi agus Sport in Carndonagh were awarded €60,000 across three years.

CEO Helen Nolan says it allowed them to bring new ideas and programmes to the community.

Amy Ahern, Operations and Landowner Community Liaison at Ørsted says all requested for funding will be considered:

court
News, Top Stories

Woman charged with death of pregnant woman in collision near Donegal/Fermanagh border

21 February 2024
IMG-20240218-WA0032
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail to defend Letterkenny-Milford seats, while Sinn Féin introduces new candidates

21 February 2024
19_Sorne Wind Farm_Donegal_Ireland_COD2006 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ørsted awards €44,000 in funding to Donegal communities in 2023

21 February 2024
pringle fish
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle questions governmnent commitment as Defective Blocks Sub-Committee meeting is postponed

21 February 2024
