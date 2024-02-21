Ørsted awards €44,000 in funding to Donegal communities in 2023

Over €44,000 was invested in Donegal by Ørsted last year.

The global renewable energy company provided funding to community groups and initiatives including North West Community Development, Scoil Naomh Padraig and Buncrana GAA.

Ørsted has three active wind farms in Donegal.

Spraoi agus Sport in Carndonagh were awarded €60,000 across three years.

CEO Helen Nolan says it allowed them to bring new ideas and programmes to the community.

Amy Ahern, Operations and Landowner Community Liaison at Ørsted says all requested for funding will be considered: