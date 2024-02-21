Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 50 adults and 13 children availed of homeless supports this month in Donegal

Donegal County Council has been told that there were over 50 adults and 13 children availing of homeless supports in the county earlier this month.

The council’s Homeless Prevention Coordinator said that weekly homeless advice clinics are being provided in each Public Services Centre, and that Area Housing Teams and the Homeless Service Team are working to prevent homelessness as much as possible.

In a presentation at a special meeting of council this afternoon, members were told that last year, 133 people sought homeless supports, of which 127 were placed. The previous year, 139 sought supports, and again, 127 were placed.

On the 14th of this month, there were 52 adults, one couple and seven families including 13 children availing of homeless supports in Donegal.

57% of those were in the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, 15% in Lifford Stranorlar, 13% in Donegal, 10% in Inishowen and 5% in Glenties.

Linda McCann, the council’s Homeless Prevention Coordinator said, of those seeking supports, 42% declared mental health and or addiction issues, while lack of affordable private rental accommodation was a major factor.

She said the council is committed to ensuring the implementation of the NW Regional Homeless Plan which is geared towards preventing homelessness. She said the council will liaise with other services such as the HSE, gardai and domestic violence services with the ultimate aim of progressing pathways into housing.

