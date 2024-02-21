Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We hear listener’s concerns over a further cut to services at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar. Three TY students from Loretto in Milford outline their project on water safety and we speak to one of the artists behind the new track ‘Full Redress’: 

We hear how a ‘crunch’ meeting with The Banking and Insurance Focus Group, set up by affected homeowners in Donegal affected by defective blocks, was cancelled at short notice, there is listeners’ reaction to cuts to allowances for women with breast cancer and we have news on a new online support for parents:

In this hour, more reaction to cuts to an allowance for women with breast cancer and ‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on Congenital Heart Disease. Later we have the business news with Chris before a young listener tells us how she believes the rental crisis in Donegal is forcing a generation to leave the county:

 



